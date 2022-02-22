Centre bans apps, website and social media accounts linked to banned organization Sikhs For Justice

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday (February 22, 2022) said that it has ordered blocking of apps, website and social media accounts of foreign-based “Punjab Politics TV” having close links with the banned organization Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).

"Relying on intelligence inputs that the channel was attempting to use online media to disturb public order during the ongoing State Assembly Elections, the Ministry used emergency powers under the IT Rules on 18th February to block the digital media resources of Punjab Politics TV," the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said in an official statement.

The contents of the blocked apps, website, and social media accounts had the potential to incite communal disharmony and separatism and were found to be detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, and public order, the Ministry added.

"It was also observed that the launch of new apps and social media accounts was timed to gain traction during the ongoing elections," the statement further read.

The Government of India remains vigilant and committed to secure the overall information environment in India and thwart any actions having the potential to undermine India’s sovereignty and integrity, the Ministry said.

Earlier last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the Centre has taken "serious" note of a pro-Khalistan group's letter extending support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The letter purportedly written by the SFJ in Gurmukhi was forwarded to the home minister by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi along with a personal note saying the matter was "serious" and compromised the security and integrity of the nation.

Shah, in his reply to Channi's letter, had said that no one will be allowed to play with India's unity and integrity.

He had said that it is highly condemnable that to grab power some people go to the extent of joining hands with the separatists and also go to the limits of breaking Punjab and the country.

Channi claimed that in the SFJ letter, it was mentioned that it had given its support to the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in the assembly elections in Punjab in 2017 and similarly in these polls too.

It is noteworthy that polling for the Punjab assembly elections was held on February 20 and the counting will be done on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

