Information and Broadcasting Ministry

BREAKING: Centre bans 10 Indian, 6 Pakistan YouTube channels

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday blocked 16 YouTube news channels for spreading misinformation and content related to India’s national security, foreign relations and public order, reported ANI.

6 out of these online channels are Pakistan based.

According to the Centre, these YouTube, which had a massive following, were spreading false, unverified information to create panic, incite communal disharmony and disturb public order in India.

Most of these blocked YouTube-based news channels had a viewership of over 68 crore, noted the Centre

