Centre directs states and UTs to step up the pace of COVID-19 vaccination

New Delhi: As the COVID-19 graph witnesses a declining trend in India, the Centre on Saturday (June 19, 2021) directed all the states and UTs to step up the pace of the COVID-19 vaccination.

The Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in a letter to Chief Secretaries of all states and UTs stated that vaccination against COVID-19, in the present scenario, is 'critical to break the chain of transmission'.

He also urged the officials to keep a close watch on the situation, while activities are opened in a cautious manner.

Bhalla asked them to scrupulously ensure that there is 'no complacency in adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour' and in the test-track-treat vaccinate strategy.

The Union Home Secretary highlighted that the decision to impose or ease the restriction has to be taken, based on the assessment of the situation at ground level.

"While the opening up of activities, after decline in cases is essential, the States and UTs must ensure that the whole process is carefully calibrated," he wrote.

He added, "While opening up, it would be extremely important to follow the fivefold strategy of COVID appropriate behaviour, test-track-treat and

vaccination. Regular monitoring of COVID appropriate behaviour is required to prevent relapse."

Bhalla also stated that easing of restrictions in some states have led to resumption of crowding of people in markets etc without adherence to the norms of COVID appropriate behaviour.

"It is, therefore essential to ensure that complacency does not set in, and there is no let-up in adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour, while opening up activities," he said.