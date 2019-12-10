Centre has approved eight medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh: Ministry of Home Affairs

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy in a written reply to a question informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday (December 10) that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has approved establishment of eight medical colleges in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions. Reddy informed that these medical colleges are currently under various stages of implementation and they will be constructed in the districts of Doda, Kathua, Baramulla, Anantnag, Rajouri, Udhampur, Handwara in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the district of Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The Union Minister stressed that the Centre was fully committed to the overall development of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the newly created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Reddy also informed the Lower House of Parliament that certain 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) allowances like Children Education Allowance, Hostel Allowance, Transport Allowance, LTC, Fixed Medical Allowance that were not being given to nearly 4.5 Lakh state government employees in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir have been approved for an estimated cost of Rs 4800 Crores, for all such employees, who are now working in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh, since the day these new Union Territories came into existence.

Live TV

According to the Union Minister, after the creation of the two Union Territories, a total of Rs14,559.25 crores has been allocated that were being given to the states. Out of this, Rs 2,977.31 crores has already been released to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and Rs.1,275.99 crores has already been released to the UT of Ladakh till date.

Reddy also informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply that 84 infiltration attempts have been made by Pakistan-based terrorists since August 2019 and 59 terrorists have entered inside Indian border. He also said that 22,557 terrorists have been killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir since 1990 and 1,011 terrorists have been eliminated, 42 terrorists have been apprehended and 2253 have been pushed back/returned due to efficient vigil of security forces from 2005 till October 31, 2019.

"As per MHA report Infiltration attempts are part of proxy war agenda of an adversary to replenish the depleted terrorist strength in the valley to achieve its intention to ratchet up violence in Jammu and Kashmir and internationalize the issue. Relentless domination operations, ambushes and patrols are being conducted to thwart infiltration attempts. In addition, a robust counter-infiltration grid is in place to foil infiltration attempts," said the minister in his written reply.