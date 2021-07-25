हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Covid-19 vaccination

Centre says over 3.29 crore unutilised vaccine doses still available with states, private hospitals

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

Centre says over 3.29 crore unutilised vaccine doses still available with states, private hospitals
File photo

New Delhi: More than 3.29 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states, union territories and private hospitals, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Over 45.37 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 11,79,010 doses are in the pipeline, it said.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 42,08,32,021 doses (as per data available at 8 am Sunday), the ministry said.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the manufacturers in the country to the states and UTs.

India recorded 39,742 new COVID-19 cases and 535 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 3,13,71,901, of which, 4,20,551 have succumbed to the virus, while 4,08,212 are active cases.

A decline of 765 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Covid-19 vaccinationCOVID-19covid curfewCOVID India
Next
Story

Support Indian athletes in Olympics with Victory Punch campaign, says PM Narendra Modi

Must Watch

PT19M49S

Badi Bahas: Maharashtra government is scared of mobiles?