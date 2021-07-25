Centre says over 3.29 crore unutilised vaccine doses still available with states, private hospitals

New Delhi: More than 3.29 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states, union territories and private hospitals, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Over 45.37 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 11,79,010 doses are in the pipeline, it said.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 42,08,32,021 doses (as per data available at 8 am Sunday), the ministry said.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the manufacturers in the country to the states and UTs.

India recorded 39,742 new COVID-19 cases and 535 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 3,13,71,901, of which, 4,20,551 have succumbed to the virus, while 4,08,212 are active cases.

A decline of 765 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

