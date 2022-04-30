Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday yet again raised the issue of coal shortage even as Union Power minister RK Singh said Delhi discoms will get as much power as they require.

The Delhi government has warned of supply disruptions citing shortage of coal stocks at various power plants.

"The electricity supply in Delhi is being managed by us (Delhi government). This problem is faced by the whole country due to coal shortage," Kejriwal told reporters at the sideline of an event.

The Union power minister reviewed the coal stock position at thermal power plants, including the plants supplying power to distribution companies of Delhi, the Ministry of Power said in a statement.

"The minister has directed that the distribution companies of Delhi will get as much as power as requisitioned by them as per their demand," it added.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) said in a statement that it is keeping a close watch on the coal stocks of the generating stations with which it has a long-term power purchase agreement.

"In order to ensure uninterrupted power supply and additional demand, TPDDL has recently concluded an additional tie-up to the extent of 150 MW (megawatt) from May first week to July 31," the statement read.

In view of summer and high demand, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission on Friday relaxed several provisions concerning the short-term power purchase to enable discoms in the capital procure the available power without any loss of time.

