हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

farmers protests

Centre suspends internet services temporarily in some parts of Delhi after farmers' tractor rally turns violent

The government's order said that the suspension of services was necessary for maintaining public safety and averting a public emergency. The order was approved by Union Home Secretary and was issued under Section 7 of the India Telegraph Act. Thousands of protesting farmers took out a tractor march in several areas of Delhi.

Centre suspends internet services temporarily in some parts of Delhi after farmers&#039; tractor rally turns violent
PTI photo

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday (January 26, 2021) temporarily suspended the internet services in some parts of the national capital after farmers' tractor rally turned violent.

The government's order said that the suspension of services was necessary for maintaining public safety and averting a public emergency.

It read, "In the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency, it is necessary and expedient to order, the temporary suspension of internet services in the areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi and their adjoining areas in NCT of Delhi till 23:59 hours on January 26."

The order was approved by Union Home Secretary and was issued under Section 7 of the India Telegraph Act, 1885.

Farmers&#039; protests

This comes following the violent protests during the tractor rally that was held by the agitating farmers on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day to oppose the centre's new farm laws. Thousands of protesting farmers camping at the Singhu and Tikri border points of Delhi took out a tractor march in several areas of the national capital. 

According to PTI news agency, when the farmers tried to deviate from the pre-agreed route to enter Delhi during their tractor march, the Police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells at them.

Farmers&#039; protests
(Photo: Reuters)

The farmers also breached the barricades and entered the Red Fort complex, following which they also hoisted flags. 

Red-Fort-Farmers-Protests

(Photo: PTI)

Besides the traffic diversion by the Delhi Police, several entry and exit gates of the Delhi Metro have also been closed on the yellow, green, violet and blue lines. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
farmers protestsFarmer protestsFarmers protest
Next
Story

Bhawana Kanth becomes first Indian woman fighter pilot to participate in Republic Day flypast; see her journey
  • 1,06,76,838Confirmed
  • 1,53,587Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M18S

Delhi: protesters break police barricade in Nangloi, policemen sit on road at Nangloi Chowk