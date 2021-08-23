Centre to hold all-party meet on August 26 over Afghanistan crisis; EAM Jaishankar to brief leaders

New Delhi: The central government has invited parliament floor leaders of all parties on August 26 for briefing them on the Afghanistan crisis.

The all-party meet will happen in the Main Committee Room of Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi at 11 am on August 26 (Thursday).

“Floor Leaders of Political Parties would be briefed by EAM @DrSJaishankar on the present situation in Afghanistan, on 26th August, 11am in Main Committee Room, PHA, New Delhi. Invites are being sent through email. All concerned are requested to attend,” Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi tweeted.

The development comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed the Ministry of External Affairs to brief the floor leaders on recent developments in Afghanistan.

“In view of developments in Afghanistan, PM @narendramodi has instructed that MEA brief Floor Leaders of political parties. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs @JoshiPralhad will be intimating further details,” EAM S Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The government's briefing is expected to focus on its evacuation mission in Afghanistan as well as its assessment of the situation in that country.

Notably, the Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month and seized control of almost all key towns and cities, including Kabul, a development that came following the withdrawal of the US troops from the country.

India has so far evacuated and brought back over 700 people including members of the Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities.

India on Monday brought back 146 of its nationals in four different flights from Qatar's capital Doha, days after they were evacuated from Afghanistan by NATO and American aircraft in view of the deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country.

On Sunday, 392 people including two Afghan lawmakers were evacuated in three different flights under the evacuation mission.

