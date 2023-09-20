NEW DELHI: In a distinctive move, the Election Commission plans to engage 'Chacha Chaudhary,' the beloved comic character crafted by eminent cartoonist Pran, to impart knowledge to children about the electoral process and elections. The Election Commission of India, the paramount electoral authority in the nation, unveiled two comic books on Wednesday, utilizing comic characters such as Chacha Chaudhary, Sabu, Raaka, Dhamaka Singh, and Billoo to spread awareness among children about voting and the electoral process.

"The likes of Chacha Chaudhary, Sabu, Raaka, Dhamaka Singh, Billoo, and other comic characters will now be employed to educate children about elections. A unique comic book titled 'Chacha Chaudhary aur Chunavi Dangal', published by Pran Comics, was introduced by the Commission today," stated ECI via 'X.'

Chacha Chaudhary, Sabu, Raaka,Dhamaka Singh, Billoo & other comic characters will now create awareness amongst children about elections.

In an unique initiative, the comic book, "Chacha Chaudhary aur Chunavi Dangal", published by Pran Comics, was released by the Commission today pic.twitter.com/zpCsYJEkSf — Spokesperson ECI (@SpokespersonECI) September 20, 2023

Additionally, the Commission announced the distribution of 30,000 free copies of the comic book, which can also be accessed digitally by children.

"Chacha Chaudhary ka dimag computer se tez chalta hai (Chacha Chaudhary's brain works faster than a computer)," and now his remarkable intellect will be utilized by the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) division of ECI.

In line with this, 30,000 copies will be disseminated for free, enabling thousands of children to access them digitally. The comic encompasses 10 short stories revolving around electoral facets," ECI elaborated.

The electoral body initiated this innovative endeavour, considering the impending Assembly elections in states such as Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana later this year.

Moreover, the Lok Sabha polls are scheduled for 2024.