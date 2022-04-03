हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chandigarh

Chandigarh allows restaurants, bars, hotels to remain open till 3 am

Under the new excise policy in Chandigarh, restaurants, bars and hotels have been allowed to remain open till 3 am.

Representational image

Accroding to the new excise policy in Chandigarh, restaurants, bars and hotels have been allowed to remain open till 3 am. The new excise policy was approved by Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit for the year 2022-23.

"The facility of 2-hour extension in closure timings (i.e. up to 3 AM) given to Restaurants/Bars/Hotels on payment of additional license fees," as per the press release on Excise Policy of Chandigarh for the year 2021-22.

Following a detailed presentation by the Adviser to the Administrator, Finance Secretary-cum-Secretary (E&T), Deputy Commissioner-cum-Excise and Taxation Commissioner and other senior officers of the Excise Department, Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Union Territory, Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit, approved the new excise policy for 2022-23.

The policy’s goal is to balance the aspirations of the consumers, manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and the government.

(With agency inputs)

 

