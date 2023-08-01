trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643401
NewsIndia
CHANDRAYAAN-3

Chandrayaan-3 In 'Normal Health', Heads For Moon After ISRO Conducts Key Maneuver

Chandrayaan-3 has completed its orbits around the Earth and is now headed towards the moon.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 09:04 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Chandrayaan-3 In 'Normal Health', Heads For Moon After ISRO Conducts Key Maneuver

Bengaluru: ISRO on Tuesday said the health of India's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is normal - hours after it completed its orbits around the Earth and moved closer to the Moon. Earlier today, a key manoeuvre to slingshot the Chandrayaan spacecraft towards the Moon from Earth's orbit was carried out successfully.

The move put the spacecraft in a translunar orbit in which it enters the Moon's sphere of influence. In about four days from now, another crucial manoeuvre will inject the spacecraft into the Moon's orbit.

The manoeuvre will be performed when Chandrayaan-3 is at the closest point to the Moon (perilune), ISRO said.

"As it arrives at the moon, the Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI) is planned for August 5, 2023," ISRO said, adding that, "A crucial manoeuvre at perilune would achieve the LOI."

Earlier in the day, ISRO announced the success of the slingshot manoeuvre performed by scientists from the space centre here when the spacecraft was closest to Earth (perigee).

"A successful perigee-firing performed at ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network). ISRO has injected the spacecraft into the translunar orbit," it said.

After tracking Chandrayaan-3 through the day, ISRO said, "Today's perigee burn has successfully raised Chandrayaan-3 orbit to 288 km x 369328 km".

"The spacecraft's health is normal," ISRO added.

An ISRO official told PTI that following the trans-lunar injection, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft escaped from orbiting the Earth and is now following a path that would take it to the vicinity of the moon.

"Chandrayaan-3 completes its orbits around the Earth and heads towards the moon," the national space agency said, adding, "Next stop: the moon."

According to ISRO, it would attempt soft-landing on the lunar surface on August 23.

The spacecraft's orbit was progressively increased five times after the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon was launched on July 14.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona