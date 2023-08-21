Chandrayaan-3 Mission: ISRO Shares Fresh Photos Of Far Lunar Side For Safe Landing

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday shared fresh photos captured by Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC) that is deployed on the Chandrayaan-3 for finding a safe landing area. Sharing the images on social media site X/Twitter, ISRO said that the camera has been developed at the Space Application Centre of the organisation.

"Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Here are the images of Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC). This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent is developed by ISRO at SAC," tweeted ISRO.

On Sunday, the ISRO officially confirmed that Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to touch down on the moon's surface at around 18:04 IST on August 23, 2023, which falls on a Wednesday. With just three days remaining, the spacecraft is swiftly approaching its ultimate goal, the moon's southern pole.

ISRO is embarking on a mission to achieve a precise and gentle landing on the moon's surface, aiming to secure India's position as the fourth nation globally to accomplish this milestone, following the United States, Russia, and China.

Starting at 17:27 IST on August 23, 2023, space enthusiast can access live coverage of Chandrayaan-3 landing through various platforms including the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and the public broadcaster DD National TV.

India's Chandrayaan-3 mission represents a significant stride in its lunar exploration journey. On Thursday, a pivotal moment was achieved as the 'Vikram' lander module of the spacecraft triumphantly disengaged from the propulsion module. Subsequently, the lander executed vital deboosting maneuvers, leading it to descend to a slightly lower orbit.

Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar expedition, sets forth with specific goals which encompass a secure and gentle landing, the deployment of a rover for traversal on the moon's surface, and the undertaking of on-site scientific experiments.