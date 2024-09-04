'Change Your Party Symbol To Bulldozer': Akhilesh Yadav Mocks Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday and said that if your bulldozer action is so successful then make a separate party and contest elections with the 'bulldozer' election symbol.

Yadav shared a post on the microblogging site X and targeted the Uttar Pradesh government. He said that as per the current situation, even within the BJP, you're virtually insignificant.

"If you and your bulldozer are so successful, then form a separate party and contest elections with the 'bulldozer' election symbol. Your illusions and pride will be shattered. Anyway, in your current situation, even if you are in BJP, you are as good as 'no', you will have to form a separate party, if not today then tomorrow," the post read.

अगर आप और आपका बुलडोज़र इतना ही सफल है तो अलग पार्टी बनाकर ‘बुलडोज़र’ चुनाव चिन्ह लेकर चुनाव लड़ जाइए। आपका भ्रम भी टूट जाएगा और घमंड भी। वैसे भी आपके जो हालात हैं, उसमें आप भाजपा में होते हुए भी ‘नहीं’ के बराबर ही हैं, अलग पार्टी तो आपको आज नहीं तो कल बनानी ही पड़ेगी। September 4, 2024

Early on Wednesday, the SP chief said that he should first understand the meaning of the abbreviation before hurling allegations. Without naming Adityanath, he added, that those who speak a lot also have to listen a lot.

"You should have known the full form before making allegations. DNA = Deoxyribonucleic Acid. Even if you knew you would not be able to speak it. People who get MPs and MLAs recruited in crores and billions, the less they speak the more respect they have," Yadav said on X.