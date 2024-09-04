Advertisement
AKHILESH YADAV

'Change Your Party Symbol To Bulldozer': Akhilesh Yadav Mocks Yogi Adityanath

Akhilesh Yadav said that make a separate party and contest elections with the 'bulldozer' election symbol.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 06:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday and said that if your bulldozer action is so successful then make a separate party and contest elections with the 'bulldozer' election symbol.

Yadav shared a post on the microblogging site X and targeted the Uttar Pradesh government. He said that as per the current situation, even within the BJP, you're virtually insignificant.

"If you and your bulldozer are so successful, then form a separate party and contest elections with the 'bulldozer' election symbol. Your illusions and pride will be shattered. Anyway, in your current situation, even if you are in BJP, you are as good as 'no', you will have to form a separate party, if not today then tomorrow," the post read.

 

 

Early on Wednesday, the SP chief said that he should first understand the meaning of the abbreviation before hurling allegations. Without naming Adityanath, he added, that those who speak a lot also have to listen a lot.

"You should have known the full form before making allegations. DNA = Deoxyribonucleic Acid. Even if you knew you would not be able to speak it. People who get MPs and MLAs recruited in crores and billions, the less they speak the more respect they have," Yadav said on X.

 

 

