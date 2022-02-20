Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu ‘useless’, Congress will be wiped out in Punjab: Amarinder Singh

New Delhi: Punjab Lok Congress supremo Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday (February 20) pummeled his ex-colleagues Navjot Singh Sidhu and Charanjit Singh Channi and claimed Congress will be wiped out from Punjab in the ongoing Assembly elections.

The former Punjab CM, who is contesting from Patiala, said he is confident of winning from his home turf. "I am certain of winning Patiala. I think we will win the elections...They (Congress) live in a different world & will be wiped out in Punjab,” Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Further, he said, “Over 30% voter turnout has been recorded till 1pm, this is a good sign. We will see a very good win in Patiala and nearby seats. If BJP-PLC and Dhindhsa's party is getting a good response, then what else do we need.”

Captain also predicted that his former party will bag only 20-30 seats in the 117-member Assembly. “They (Congress) are concerned about what I am able to achieve in Punjab which is going against them. I can predict that Congress will not get more than 20-30 seats,” he claimed.

What is Charanjit Channi? Is he a magician that in 3 months he can perform miracles in Punjab?. Giving all the credit to try to make him a hero before the elections....I think both (Channi and Navjot S Sidhu) are useless: Capt Amarinder Singh on #PunjabElections2022 — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022

Attacking Sidhu and incumbent Punjab CM Channi, Amarinder Singh termed them “useless”. “What is Charanjit Channi? Is he a magician that in 3 months he can perform miracles in Punjab?. Giving all the credit to try to make him a hero before the elections....I think both (Channi and Navjot S Sidhu) are useless,” the Punjab Lok Congress founder said.

Voting for all the 117 seats is underway with over 34 per cent polling reported till 1 PM in Punjab. CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Sukhbir Badal, Bhagwant Mann and Capt Amarinder Singh are among the prominent faces in the fray.

(With agency inputs)

