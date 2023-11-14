Chennai School Holiday Tomorrow: Amid Heavy Rains Today, Administration Issues Order
Puducherry has also declared a one-day holiday for schools and colleges.
In a relief for parents and children, the District Magistrate has decided to keep the schools closed in Chennai tomorrow, i.e November 15 in the wake of the heavy rains that continue to lash the capital city. On the other hand, Puducherry has also declared a one-day holiday for schools and colleges.
This is a developing story.
