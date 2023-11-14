trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2688061
NewsIndia
CHENNAI SCHOOLS CLOSED

Chennai School Holiday Tomorrow: Amid Heavy Rains Today, Administration Issues Order

Puducherry has also declared a one-day holiday for schools and colleges.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 08:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Chennai School Holiday Tomorrow: Amid Heavy Rains Today, Administration Issues Order Representative Image: ANI

In a relief for parents and children, the District Magistrate has decided to keep the schools closed in Chennai tomorrow, i.e November 15 in the wake of the heavy rains that continue to lash the capital city. On the other hand, Puducherry has also declared a one-day holiday for schools and colleges.

This is a developing story.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war