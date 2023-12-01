Chennai School Holiday Tomorrow: Rain Forces Closure Of Government Schools; Private Schools Open Or Closed? Check Here

In the wake of the persistent rain, the Chennai District Collectorate has announced the closure of government schools in the district on December 2 and 3. This comes as a relief for thousands of kids who were facing issues due to rain and waterlogging. The Chennai District Collectorate announced a holiday for the government schools and government-aided schools in the district on December 2-3 and said that the decision on holiday for private schools and colleges will be decided tonight or tomorrow morning depending on the rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain in various parts of Tamil Nadu deu to a cyclonic storm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert and said that residents of North Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall (above 204.4 mm) on December 3 and heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 4. It said that the depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression by December 2 and further into a cyclonic storm over the Southwest Bay of Bengal around December 3. It would reach south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has already instructed officials to take precautionary measures including evacuating people from the risky places. "A low pressure is lying in the Bay of Bengal and it's forecasted that there will be heavy rain in Tamil Nadu by the 3rd and 4th of December. I ask all concerned departments to take precautionary measures ahead of the cyclone. Those people who would be affected by the storm must be identified and they must be lodged in the relief camps," CM Stalin said here.

The Chief Minister instructed that the district collectors must ensure that there should be a continuous supply of food, electricity, and other essential things in the relief camps. (With ANI inputs)