Chhath Puja 2024: 7,000 Special Trains Running For Passengers This Festive Season, Check Full Schedule

Amid the festive season, Indian Railways announced additional special trains for passengers, starting on Saturday, October 2 in view of Chhath Puja. Special arrangements have also been made for passenger convenience at key stations.

यात्रियों के सुविधा के लिए भारतीय रेल की विशेष पहल। 7435 विशेष गाड़ियां। महत्वपूर्ण स्टेशनों पर यात्री सुविधा के लिए विशेष प्रबंध। pic.twitter.com/GZBmMHydMa — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 2, 2024

Earlier, the Railway Minister said that to facilitate passengers, 7,435 special trains are being operated for their convenience and 150 additional special trains are set to be scheduled if needed.

On Friday, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited New Delhi railway station to oversee the arrangements made for the travelling of passengers during the festive season.

Vaishnaw said that by October 31, 51 lakh people had already travelled on special trains. As the festivities come to an end, the Indian Railways is preparing for the return of commuters. He noted that an additional 150 special trains will be deployed if necessary.

"Good arrangements have been made. A big holding area has been set up. Methodical arrangements have been made for the proper movement of passengers. A record 7435 special trains are being run. Last year the number was 4500 which in itself was a record. Till 31 October, 51 lakh people have travelled on special trains..." the Union Railways Minister said.

He added that once the festivities conclude, arrangements are in place to manage the return traffic effectively.

Indian Railways is operating special trains nationwide to ensure the safe travel of passengers to their hometowns for Chhath Puja.