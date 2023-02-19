topStoriesenglish2574971
CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Courage Inspires us, Says PM Modi on his Jayanti

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort in Pune.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Courage Inspires us, Says PM Modi on his Jayanti

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 19, 2023) paid tributes to Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary and said his courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us. Shivaji was born in 1630 at Shivneri Fort in Pune and is acknowledged for his valour, military genius and leadership.

"I pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us," Modi said in a tweet.

He also tagged an audio and video montage of him paying tributes to Shivaji over the years.

In 1674, Chhatrapati Shivaji laid the foundation of the Maratha Empire in western India after fighting fiercely with the Mughals in 1670.

