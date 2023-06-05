Chhattisgarh: 3 CRPF Personnel Injured In IED Blast By Naxalites

Raipur: Three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were on Monday injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, officials said.

The incident took place at 10.30 am near Tekameta hill under Gangaloor police station limits when a joint team of the CRPF's 85th and 222nd battalions was out on an area domination operation from Pusnar camp, located around 400 km from state capital Raipur, a CRPF official said. While the team was cordoning off the area, the pressure IED exploded, injuring three CRPF personnel, he said.

Constables Amit Kirtaniya and Ripan Kumar Sahoo belonging to CRPF 85th battalion, and Vishal Kumar of 222nd battalion were injured in the explosion, he said. While one of them received serious injuries, two others suffered minor wounds," the official said.

The injured jawans were initially taken to the district hospital in Bijapur, the official said, adding they were later airlifted to Raipur for further treatment. The search operation is underway in the area, he added.