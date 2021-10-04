Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs return from Delhi, will meet Rahul Gandhi later

New Delhi: Around 35 Congress MLAs of Chhattisgarh returned from Delhi on Monday (October 4) with the assurance that Rahul Gandhi will meet them later when he visits the state.

MLA Brihaspat Singh said that around 10 to 12 legislators are still in the national capital and that Congress state in-charge PL Punia will hold talks with them.

“Today, around 35 MLAs have returned. Our 10-12 MLAs are still in Delhi for their work. All 70 MLAs are united. PL Punia will come to Chhattisgarh and talk to us and we'll make a new strategy for state,” said Brihaspat Singh.

“Party has said that a meeting will be arranged with Rahul Gandhi ji when he visits the state,” he added.

Earlier, Singh leveled serious allegations on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) saying that organisation was trying to destabilise the state government.

He said that the RSS workers were trying to mislead Congress MLAs, adding that they had earlier targeted the Madhya Pradesh and Punjab governments.

He also said that the RSS workers are provoking senior Congress leader and minister TS Singh Deo.

“Earlier, RSS workers tried to destabilise the Chhattisgarh government. Now they are provoking TS Singh Deo. But he is an intelligent and sensible leader, he will not fall for BJP's conspiracy,” said Singh.

