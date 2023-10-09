Chhattisgarh Election 2023: BJP Releases Names Of 64 Candidates, Raman Singh To Contest From Rajnandgaon

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today released a list of 64 candidates fielding former Chief Minister Raman Singh from the Rajnandgaon seat. Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao has been given a ticket from the Lormi seat.

Other names in the BJP list include MP Renuka Singh from Bharatpur-Sonhat seat, Shyam Bihari Jaiswal from Manendragarh, MP Gomati Sai from Pathalgaon, former IAS OP Choudhary from Raigarh, and Bharat Lal Verma from the Dongargaon seat.

State BJP chief Arun Sao to contest from Lormi. pic.twitter.com/lxocBCGz6B — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2023

Chhattisgarh assembly has a total of 90 seats and the majority mark is 46 seats. There are 10 seats reserved for SCs and 29 seats reserved for STs. The Congress had won 71 seats in the last assembly election while the BJP had bagged just 15 seats.

According to the Election Commission of India, Chhattisgarh has a total of 2,03,80,079 voters including 2,03,60,240 general voters and 19,839 service voters. There are a total of 2,63,829 young voters aged between 18-19. There are 1,86,215 voters who are 80 plus and the state has 1,60,955 PwD voters. There shall be a maximum of 1500 electors in a polling station. In Chhattisgarh, the number of polling booths has increased to 24,109 compared to 23,677 in 2018.