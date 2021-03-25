Chhattisgarh govt imposes Section 144 in Raipur amid rising COVID-19 cases, issues guidelines for Holi

Amid the surge in COVID-19 infections, the Chhattisgarh government has imposed section 144 in the capital, Raipur on Thursday (March 25). The announcement was made by the Raipur collector after monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the capital.
The state authorities have also issued orders for the travellers or tourists entering the state to stay in the home quarantine for at least seven days.
