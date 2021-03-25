हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
covid-19 in india

Chhattisgarh govt imposes Section 144 in Raipur amid rising COVID-19 cases, issues guidelines for Holi

The announcement was made by the Raipur collector after monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the capital. 

Chhattisgarh govt imposes Section 144 in Raipur amid rising COVID-19 cases, issues guidelines for Holi
File Photo

Amid the surge in COVID-19 infections, the Chhattisgarh government has imposed section 144 in the capital, Raipur on Thursday (March 25). The announcement was made by the Raipur collector after monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the capital. 

The state authorities have also issued orders for the travellers or tourists entering the state to stay in the home quarantine for at least seven days.

