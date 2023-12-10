Chhattisgarh: Swearing-In Ceremony On December 13; CM, Dy CMs, Ministers To Take Oath

With the nomination of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers in Chhattisgarh, the date for the swearing-in ceremony has also been announced. Chief Minister-designate Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao & Vijay Sharma and ministers will take oath on December 13 in the Police Parade Ground in Raipur. Former CM Raman Singh is likely to be made Speaker of the Chhattisgarh assembly.

Earlier this evening, Vishnu Deo Sai met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form the government. Vishnu Deo Sai's name was announced as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh on Sunday afternoon after a key meeting of the BJP's newly-elected 54 MLAs in the state was held in Raipur.

Sai said that the Bharatiya Janata party will work with honesty to gain everyone's faith and vowed to fulfil guarantees given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "With all honesty I will work for 'Sabka Vishwas' and the promises made to the people of Chhattisgarh under 'Modi Ki Guarantee' will be fulfilled. As a CM of the state, we will try to fulfil the promises," Vishnu Deo Sai said.

Sai won the recently concluded assembly polls from Kunkuri in north Chhattisgarh, a region the BJP has swept. He won the Kunkuri Assembly seat with a total of 87,604 votes.

Sai is a prominent figure in the BJP and has held various positions, including being the former state chief and former union minister. Sai hails from the influential Sahu (Teli) community which has a sizable presence in the Durg, Raipur and Bilaspur divisions.