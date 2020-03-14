हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhota Rajan

Chhota Rajan's niece Priyadarshini Nikalje booked for extortion in Pune

The Pune Police on Saturday (March 14) registered a case against three people including Priyadarshini Nikalje, the niece of underworld don Chhota Rajan, in connection with an extortion case. The police also arrested one accused in connection with the case while a search is underway for others. 

Chhota Rajan&#039;s niece Priyadarshini Nikalje booked for extortion in Pune
File Image

Pune: The Pune Police on Saturday (March 14) registered a case against three people including Priyadarshini Nikalje, the niece of underworld don Chhota Rajan, in connection with an extortion case. The police also arrested one accused in connection with the case while a search is underway for others. 

The Central bureau of Investigation (CBI) had on January 22 filed four new cases against Chhota Rajan and his associates under the sections for murder, attempt to murder, extortion and criminal conspiracy.

Rajan was deported to India after being arrested in 2015 from Bali in Indonesia. Since then, he is lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi.

Tags:
Chhota RajanPriyadarshini NikaljePune PoliceMumbaiTihar Jail
Next
Story

Landslide hits Jammu-Srinagar highway in Udhampur, cripples traffic

Must Watch

PT12M30S

DNA: Zee News's war against Jihad continues