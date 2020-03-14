Chhota Rajan's niece Priyadarshini Nikalje booked for extortion in Pune

Pune: The Pune Police on Saturday (March 14) registered a case against three people including Priyadarshini Nikalje, the niece of underworld don Chhota Rajan, in connection with an extortion case. The police also arrested one accused in connection with the case while a search is underway for others.

The Central bureau of Investigation (CBI) had on January 22 filed four new cases against Chhota Rajan and his associates under the sections for murder, attempt to murder, extortion and criminal conspiracy.

Rajan was deported to India after being arrested in 2015 from Bali in Indonesia. Since then, he is lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi.