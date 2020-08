Chinese national arrested while trying to enter country from India-Nepal border in UP's Maharajganj

GORAKHPUR: A Chinese national was arrested while trying to enter the country through the India-Nepal border in Maharajganj's Sonouli. As per his passport, the Chinese national has been identified as Shen Lei (37).

PTI quoted Uttar Pradesh police official as saying that although the Chinese national had a valid visa for India, the entry of foreign nationals from the Indo-Nepal border is prohibited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lei was held on August 22 by the SSB while trying to illegally cross over to the country through a path between farms, Maharajganj SP Rohit Singh Sajwan said. "His tourist visa in Nepal expired on August 4, so he tried to enter India," Sonouli SHO Ashutosh Singh said.

A case was registered against him under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and provisions of the Foreigners Act.

"During interrogation, it was found that Shen Lei is a medicine trader and had a valid visa for India. He came to New Delhi from China on January 30 and on March 8, he went to Kathmandu in Nepal.