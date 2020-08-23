हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
China

Chinese national arrested while trying to enter country from India-Nepal border in UP's Maharajganj

A case was registered against him under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and provisions of the Foreigners Act. 

Chinese national arrested while trying to enter country from India-Nepal border in UP&#039;s Maharajganj
File Photo

GORAKHPUR: A Chinese national was arrested while trying to enter the country through the India-Nepal border in Maharajganj's Sonouli. As per his passport, the Chinese national has been identified as Shen Lei (37).

PTI quoted Uttar Pradesh police official as saying that although the Chinese national had a valid visa for India, the entry of foreign nationals from the Indo-Nepal border is prohibited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lei was held on August 22 by the SSB while trying to illegally cross over to the country through a path between farms, Maharajganj SP Rohit Singh Sajwan said. "His tourist visa in Nepal expired on August 4, so he tried to enter India," Sonouli SHO Ashutosh Singh said. 

A case was registered against him under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and provisions of the Foreigners Act. 

"During interrogation, it was found that Shen Lei is a medicine trader and had a valid visa for India. He came to New Delhi from China on January 30 and on March 8, he went to Kathmandu in Nepal. 

Tags:
ChinaChinese nationalIndo-NepalSSBMaharajganjSonouliNepalUttar PradeshIndian Penal Code
Next
Story

Jeweller in Delhi arrested for staging fake robbery to get loan waiver
  • 29,75,701Confirmed
  • 55,794Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M54S

Surgical strike countdown on Dawood, now mission clean in Karachi