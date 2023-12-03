Surendra Singh Gaharwar (BJP) and Neelanshu Chaturvedi (INC) are prominent contenders in the upcoming 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections for the Chitrakoot constituency, facing competition from various independent candidates. The Chitrakoot Assembly Constituency witnessed an active civic participation, with a notable voter turnout of 71.67% recorded in the 2023 polls.

In the preceding 2018 elections, Neelanshu Chaturvedi of the Indian National Congress secured a significant victory, prevailing over Surendra Singh Gaharwar of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a substantial margin of 10,198 votes. This electoral outcome reflects the dynamic political landscape and preferences within the Chitrakoot electorate.

It is essential to note that the Chitrakoot Assembly constituency is integral to the Satna Lok Sabha constituency, emphasizing its strategic importance in the broader electoral context. In the subsequent 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ganesh Singh clinched victory in the Satna Lok Sabha (MP) seat, demonstrating widespread support by securing a substantial lead of 231,473 votes. This triumph came by surpassing Rajaram Tripathi of the Indian National Congress.

As the political narratives unfold, these developments shed light on the intricate dynamics of the Chitrakoot constituency, offering insights into the region's evolving electoral trends and the significance it holds within the broader parliamentary framework.