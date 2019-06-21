CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts and Commerce Result 2019 to be declared today, check orissaresults.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) will declare the Odisha Board class 12 results for Arts and Commerce examination on Friday, (June 21).

The CHSE Odisha Arts Result 2019 and the CHSE Odisha Commerce Results will be released on the official websites - orissaresults.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

The CHSE Odisha Class 12 arts, commerce results 2019 will be declared around 3.30 PM today.

The exams were held between March 7 and March 30 2019.

Nearly 2.30 lakh students appeared for the examinations. It may be recalled that the board had announced the Class 12 Science exam results on June 3. 72.33 per cent students had cleared the examinations.

Here's How To Check CHSE Odisha Class 12 arts, commerce results 2019

-Go to bseodisha.ac.in or examresults.net

-Click on the relevant result link

-Enter requires details and submit

-View results

-Download results and take a printout.