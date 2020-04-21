Civil Services Day 2020: PM Modi appreciates civil servants'efforts in containing COVID-19

New Delhi: The Civil Services Day is being celebrated on Tuesday (April 21). The day commemorates all the civil servants who dedicate their lives to the cause of citizens. The day also aims at renewing their commitments to public service and excellence in work.

On this day in 1947, Independent India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had addressed to the probationers of Administrative Services Officers at Metcalf House, Delhi, and since then, the day became a special occasion.

The first celebration of Civil Services Day was held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on April 21, 2006.

On this day, the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration to various officers is given to celebrate their work.

These awards inspire civil servants to contribute better to the government of India while ensuring the welfare of the citizens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to congratulate civil servants, saying "Today, on Civil Services Day I convey greetings to all Civil Servants and their families. I appreciate their efforts in ensuring India successfully defeats COVID-19. They are working round the clock, assisting those in need and ensuring everyone is healthy."

PM Modi further tweeted, "On Civil Services Day, tributes to the great Sardar Patel, who envisioned our administrative framework and emphasised on building a system that is progress-oriented and compassionate."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated civil servants as "I extend my warm greetings to all Civil Servants and their families on Civil Servant Day. They have played a pioneering role in India’s progress. Today at these challenging times their dedication, commitment and efforts to defeat COVID-19 are truly appreciable.

Meanwhile, IAS Association thanked Union Home Minister and tweeted, "We are grateful to Hon'ble Home Minister for appreciating the role played by Civil Servants in India's progress and in #fightagainstcorona. We shall strive hard to win war against #COVID19"