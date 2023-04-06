Karnataka High Court has directed the Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, to pass an order before April 13 regarding the national party status of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). This decision comes after AAP approached the court over the delay in being granted the status of a national party. The petition was filed by Prithvi Reddy, the convenor of AAP's Karnataka unit.

Aam Aadmi Party calls for national party status

In the petition, AAP stated that it fulfills all the necessary conditions required to be designated as a national party, but despite that, there has been a delay in the party being granted the status. AAP cited Clause 6B of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, which lays out the conditions for recognition as a national party.

Under the conditions, the party needs to fulfill any one of the following: "The candidates set up by the party, in any four or more States, at the last general election to the House of the People, or to the Legislative Assembly of the State concerned, have secured not less than six per cent of the total valid votes polled in each of those States at that general election; and, in addition, it has returned at least four members to the House of the People at the aforesaid last general election from any State or States."

AAP fulfills the third condition, as it is recognized as a State party in at least four states, namely, Delhi, Punjab, Goa, and Gujarat.

AAP to contest Karnataka Assembly Elections

"The Election Commission had more than about three months to resolve the issue. Yet, the Election Commission has chosen not to take a decision earlier. Under the circumstances, the Petitioner is constrained to seek relief from this Hon`ble Court," stated the petition. AAP added that it is contesting the Karnataka Assembly elections on all 224 seats, and getting recognition as a national party will be helpful for the party.

Speaking on the development, Prithvi Reddy, the convenor of the AAP Karnataka unit, said, "We are happy that the High Court has given directions to the Chief Election Commissioner to decide on AAP's national party status before April 13. We are hopeful that the decision will be in our favor and it will be a boost for AAP's campaign in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections." The 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka will undergo Assembly elections on May 10, and the counting of the votes will be done on May 13.