JAMIA UNIVERSITY

Clash At Jamia University: ABVP And Student Groups Brawl During Diwali Program

A Diwali event at Jamia University in Delhi took a violent turn after a clash broke out between students from ABVP and another group. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2024, 11:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Clash At Jamia University: ABVP And Student Groups Brawl During Diwali Program Image: Social Media

A Diwali event at Jamia University in Delhi took a violent turn after a clash broke out between students from ABVP and another group. The altercation occurred inside the campus near Gate No. 7, sparking chaos during what was supposed to be a festive celebration.

According to reports, the conflict began when some individuals allegedly tampered with the Rangoli and lamps (diyas) set up for the Diwali program. This act of disrespect led to a heated confrontation between the two groups of students, escalating into a full-blown brawl. More details awaited. 

This is a developing story.

 

