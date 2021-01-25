CM Mamata Banerjee flays BJP for insulting Bengali icons, says 'had to face taunts, insult in presence of PM Modi'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (January 25) lashed out at the BJP, accusing it of insulting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans at an event to mark the icon's 125th birth anniversary.

Addressing a rally, the Trinamool Congress chief branded the BJP as a group of "outsiders" and "Bharat Jalao Party". The West Bengal CM said it has been continuously insulting the icons of Bengal, Netaji being the "latest addition to the list".

She said, "Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is everyone's leader...They were teasing me in front of the Prime Minister (at Victoria Memorial on Jan 23). I don't believe in guns, I believe in politics. BJP has insulted Netaji and Bengal."

"To taunt me, they shouted slogans which had no relation to the programme. I was insulted in front of the prime minister of the country. This is their (BJP) culture," Mamata said, adding "Would you invite anyone to your house and then insult the person?"

The TMC chief added, "Is this the culture of Bengal or our country? I would have had no problem if slogans hailing Netaji were raised."

On Saturday, Mamata Banerjee had refused to speak at an official event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to observe Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, after 'Jai Shri Ram' chants greeted her.

Terming the turncoats in her party as "betrayers", Mamata said those who have deserted the TMC in the run-up to the assembly polls will never be welcomed back.

She said, "The ones who left knew they would not be getting tickets in the coming elections. It is good they exited, or else we would have thrown them out... Those who want to leave the party should do that as early as possible."

She further said that the party will give tickets to those who have worked for the people, adding "Those who haven't, will not get any tickets."

Many senior TMC members have recently joined BJP including prominent names like Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee.