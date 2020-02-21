CM Yogi Adityanath, 3,000 artistes to welcome President Donald Trump in Agra; Taj Mahal to remain closed for general public on February 24

New Delhi: At least 3,000 artistes will present colourful cultural programmes to welcome US President Donald Trump in Agra. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will personally receive the visiting US President. The programmes will include Ramlila, Raslila, Nautanki (drama) performances among others, said an IANS report.

The Chief Minister`s Office is closely monitoring the preparations to receive the US president in the Taj city that has received an "unprecedented" face-lift in recent days. Trump is scheduled to reach Agra from Ahmedabad during his February 24-25 tour to India.

Trump will reach Taj Mahal`s East Gate from the airport, covering a distance of 15 km. The artistes will present cultural programmes in around 12 places that fall between the airport and the East Gate of the Taj.

According to sources, the Adityanath government is keen to showcase the art and culture of Braj, Bundelkhand, Purvanchal and Awadh regions.

The artistes will enact the roles of Radha-Krishna and present other cultural performances. They will also perform the `Kala Alha` and `Nautanki` of Bundelkhand, and the Ramlila of Purvanchal. All the artistes from Uttar Pradesh will arrive in Agra on February 23, a day before Trump`s visit.

Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh told the media that 3,000 artistes will present cultural programmes to welcome Trump.

Notably, the Taj Mahal will remain closed for the general public from 12 noon on February 24. Vasant Kumar Swarnkar, Superintendent Agra Division, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) told ANI, "Due to security reasons, Taj Mahal will be closed for public from 12 noon on the day when US President Donald Trump visits the monument. President Trump will visit Taj Mahal on February 24."

Superintendent of Police (City) Botre Rohan Pramod, had earlier said, "All the houses, shops, restaurants and hotels on the main route and near the Taj Mahal area have been identified. The verification process is about to finish. Some teams have also been put for getting the verification done."

(With Agency Inputs)