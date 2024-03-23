PM Narendra Modi has emerged as the primary figure for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) electoral drive, notably with numerous trips to Uttar Pradesh in recent weeks. Now, drawing from the Prime Minister's playbook, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lead the BJP's campaign in the state, starting from Mathura. Set to commence right after the Holi celebrations, the campaign will see Yogi Adityanath taking an active role in the party's outreach to the electorate.

Starting from March 27, CM will lead discussions at the Prabuddh Varg Sammelan, focusing on delineating the BJP's election strategy. The conference marks the initiation of a series of engagements, with three conferences scheduled daily across different regions. Followed by visits to Meerut and Ghaziabad on March 27, and proposed conferences in Bijnor, Moradabad, and Amroha on March 28. The momentum continues March 29 with conferences earmarked for Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, and Saharanpur, and subsequent engagements on March 30 in Baghpat, Bulandshahr, and Gautam Buddha Nagar. March 31 will witness the culmination of the initial leg of the campaign, with conferences slated for Bareilly, Rampur, and Pilibhit.

PM’s Recent Visit To UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled or initiated development initiatives totalling over Rs 42,000 crore nationwide from UP’s Azamgarh out of which UP is set to witness the implementation of projects worth Rs 34,700 crore, predominantly centered around airport infrastructure development. PM was also joined by CM Yogi Adityanath and other BJP figures; the Prime Minister inaugurated the projects and delivered a speech at a rally in the Manduri area of district.