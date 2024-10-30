CM Yogi Inaugurates Deepotsav 2024; Ayodhya To Celebrate Diwali With 28 Lakh Diyas

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the first Deepotsav in Ayodhya since the inauguration of the Ram Temple, calling it a proud moment for everyone.

He remarked, “This is a moment of pride for us all.We are celebrating the 8th Deepotsav this year. During the first Deepotsav eight years ago, people were urging, 'Yogi ji, please build the (Ram) mandir.' Back then, I assured everyone that Lord Ram would soon bless us. We are grateful to PM Modi for his vision and leadership. While the world was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, on August 5, 2020, the PM visited Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple," he said.

During the inauguration he also said, "...Anyone who will become a barrier in the path of humanity and development, their fate will be like that of the mafias of Uttar Pradesh."

The Ayodhya Deepotsav is all set to be grander than ever in 2024. This year, the Uttar Pradesh government aims to set a Guinness World Record by lighting nearly 28 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) at the Ram Temple on Wednesday. Accompanying this display, another record is being attempted with a massive aarti ceremony involving over 1,100 people on Saryu Ghat.

Historic First Deepotsav Since Ram Mandir’s Pran Pratishtha

The 2024 Deepotsav marks the first celebration since the consecration (Pran Pratishtha) of the Ram Temple, bringing additional grandeur to the event. Uttar Pradesh minister Jaiveer Singh expressed that every effort has been made to enhance the ceremony, creating new records this year.

In addition to 28 lakh diyas lighting the Ram Temple, the aarti on the Saryu River will feature 1,100 diyas accompanied by 1,100 Vedacharyas, further establishing Ayodhya’s Deepotsav as a memorable and record-breaking occasion.

Mobilization of 30,000 Volunteers

More than 30,000 volunteers are engaged in coordinating the lighting of diyas across 55 ghats, including key locations such as New Ghat, Old Ghat, and Bhajan Sandhya. The event has also drawn prominent figures, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, reflecting the cultural and spiritual importance of the Deepotsav celebration.

Guinness World Records Supervision and Drone Monitoring

A Guinness World Records team is overseeing the event, aiming to validate two records: the 1,100-person Saryu Aarti and the lighting of 28 lakh diyas. This 30-member team, led by consultant Nischal Barot, is monitoring the diyas using drones to ensure accuracy in the count and overall organization across the Saryu ghats.

To emphasize the festival’s cultural richness, a grand Shobha Yatra is planned with 18 artistic tableaus. Artists from six different countries and 16 Indian states are participating, adding a global dimension to Ayodhya’s Deepotsav celebration and showcasing India’s cultural heritage.

‘Ek Diya Ram ke Naam’ Initiative

The ‘Ek Diya Ram ke Naam’ initiative encourages individuals to participate in the festivities virtually by lighting diyas via the Divya Ayodhya app. This initiative has boosted Ayodhya’s tourism and business sectors, adding a festive spirit to the celebration and supporting the local economy.

Security and Crowd Management Measures

To maintain security, approximately 10,000 personnel, including undercover officers, have been deployed. Access to 17 key routes leading to Ram Ki Paidi is restricted to pass holders only.

Additional LED screens for live viewing, along with arrangements for 5,000 to 6,000 spectators, ensure everyone can witness the event safely. Additional viewing points are set up across the city to accommodate large crowds.

Special low-soot lamps are being used to minimize pollution, and the Animal Husbandry Department is contributing by lighting 1,50,000 “Gau Deep” lamps. Outside the main temple building, wax lamps are used to avoid pollution and preserve cleanliness around the temple area.