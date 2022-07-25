NewsIndia
COAL INDIA RECRUITMENT 2022

Coal India Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 400 posts for Management Trainee Posts at coalindia.in- Check last date, vacancies and other details here

Coal India Limited Recruitment 2022: Eligible and Interested  candidates can apply through CIL’s official website, coalindia.in till August 07, 2022.

Jul 25, 2022

Coal India Limited Recruitment 2022: Coal India Limited (CIL) has invited candidates to apply for Management Trainee positions in a variety of disciplines. Eligible candidates can apply online at www.coalindia.in, CIL's official website. The deadline to apply for the positions is August 7, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill 481 open positions within the organization.

Graduation from a university or institute recognized by the appropriate statutory authority in India is also required. Engineering degrees should be full-time courses. Before making any entries or selecting options for filling out online applications, candidates should carefully read the instructions in the advertisement. ALSO READ: CHSE Odisha Result 2022: Odisha Class 12th Result releasing SOON at orissaresults.nic.in

CIL Jobs 2022: Important Dates

  • Opening date for Online Registration of Applications: July 08, 2022(10.00 AM)
  • Last date of Online Submission of Applications: August 07, 2022(11:59 PM)

CIL Vacancies 2022: Vacancy Details

  • Personnel & HR: 138 posts
  • Environment: 68 posts
  • Materials Management: 115 posts
  • Marketing & Sales: 17 posts
  • Community Development: 79 posts
  • Legal: 54 posts
  • Public Relations: 06 posts
  • Company Secretary: 04 posts

CIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Personnel & Human Resources: Graduates with a minimum of two years full-time Post Graduate Degree/PG Diploma/Post Graduate Program in Management with specialisation in HR/Industrial Relations/Personnel Management or MHROD or MBA or Master of Social Work with specialisation in HR (Major) from a recognised Indian University/Institute. Check out the official notification shared here for more information.

CIL Jobs 2022; download the official notification here

CIL Jobs 2022: Selection Process

Only the marks obtained in the Computer Based Online Test will be considered for selection. The details of the CBT date will be communicated via the CBT Admit Card, which will be sent via email. The Admit Card will also be accessible via an individual login portal. Admission to the Computer Based Online Test is only provisional. If shortlisted, the candidate's details/documents will be verified at each stage of the recruitment process/appointment.

CIL Vacancies 2022: Application Fees

Candidates from the General (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS categories must pay an application fee of Rs 1180 (Application fee (Rs 1000)+GST Rs 180). The application fee is waived for SC/ST/PWD/ESM candidates and employees of Coal India Limited and its subsidiaries.

CIL Recruitment 2022, apply online

CIL Jobs 2022: Here’s how to apply online

Eligible candidates can apply through CIL’s official website, coalindia.in till August 07, 2022.

