Coincidence Or Conspiracy? UP Man Allegedly Bitten By Snake Seven Times In 40 Days; Investigation Begins

New Delhi: The startling incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur involving 24-year-old man named Vikas Dubey, who was allegedly bitten by a snake for the seventh time in 40 days.

Following the matter, Chief Medical Officer Rajiv Nayan Giri stated that the victim had requested financial help from the authorities.

"The victim came to the Collectorate and cried that he had spent a lot of money to cure the snake bite and now he requested financial help from the authorities. I advised him to visit a government-run hospital where he could get anti-snake venom free of cost," Giri said, ANI reported.

What Is The Incident

Calling it strange, Giri informed that the person was bitten by a snake every Saturday and consistently went to the same hospital and got cover in one day.

"We still need to figure out if it is actually a snake that's biting him. We also need to see the competence of the doctor who is treating him. A person being bitten by a snake every Saturday and that person being admitted to the same hospital every time, and recovering in just one day seems strange," he said.

The Chief Medical Officer said that they had formed a three-doctor team to investigate the matter.

"This is why we thought of forming a team to investigate the case, after which I will tell the people the truth of the matter," he added.