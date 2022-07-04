COMEDK UGET 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will announce the COMEDK UGET 2022 result tomorrow. Applicants will be able to access the COMEDK result 2022 link at comedk.org. To check the result of COMEDK UGET 2022, candidates will need their sequence number/User Id and password. Shortlisted candidates on the basis of COMEDK 2022 results will be called for the counselling process later. COMEDK 2022 exam was held on June 19. Applicants appeared for the exam will be able to access the result through COMEDK 2022 candidate login.

COMEDK UGET result 2022: Here is how you can check your result

- Visit the COMEDK UGET official website - comedk.org.

- Click on the direct link to check the results.

- Enter the login credentials in the required fields - sequence number/User Id and password.

- Check all the details mentioned in the rank card.

- Download the COMEDK 2022 rank card for future reference.

The authorities will also publish the COMEDK rank card in the candidate login along with the announcement of the COMEDK result. The COMEDK 2022 rank card should be kept safely for the counselling and admissions process. The COMEDK answer key was already made available on the exam's official website. From June 22 to June 24, applicants had the option of objecting to the COMEDK UGET answer key.