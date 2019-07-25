Computer Baba says ‘4 BJP MLAs in touch with me’, refuses to share details

Self-styled godman Namdas Tyagi, popularly known as Computer Baba, has claimed that four MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh are in touch with him. He, however, refused to divulge any detail about the lawmakers.

According to Computer Baba, several MLAs of the BJP are upset with their party leadership in Madhya Pradesh. He added that he would reveal the names of the BJP lawmakers, who are in touch with him, after a go ahead from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

This comes a day after two MLAs of the BJP voted in support of the Advocate Protection Act Bill in Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

Sources told Zee News that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh took cognisance of the cross voting and even sought a detailed report from the state BJP unit. Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also held on late-night meeting with Deepak Vispute of the RSS on Wednesday.

According to the sources, the RSS has directed the Madhya Pradesh BJP leadership to keep an eye on legislators who joined the party after leaving other parties like Congress.

Interestingly, after HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JDS government lost the trust vote in Karnataka, speculations have been rife about the political action shifting to Bhopal. On Wednesday, a verbal dual took place between Chief Minister Kamal Nath and leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava.

Addressing the House, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister asserted that his government would last full term and complete five years. He said that the Congress lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh Assembly were “not for sale”.

“This government will complete five-year term. We will work with full might and strength. This government will ensure development of Madhya Pradesh,” said Kamal Nath.

The Chief Minister was interrupted by BJP leader Gopal Bhargava, who said, that “if an order comes from number 1 and number 2, this government won’t survive for even one day”.

This did not go down well with the Chief Minister, who dared the BJP for a no-confidence motion in the Assembly.