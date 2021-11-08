'Condolences come even when a dog dies but...': Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik slams Centre over '600 farmers' death'

Jaipur: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has made a scathing attack on the Central government, saying leaders in Delhi send condolence messages even when a dog dies, but are not bothered about the "death of 600 farmers" protesting against the three controversial farm laws.

Speaking in a programme organised by Teja Foundation in Jaipur`s Birla Auditorium on Sunday, Malik said, "Till date, such a big movement has never happened. 600 people have been martyred in the farmers` movement so far. When an animal dies, there comes a condolence message from the leaders of Delhi. 600 of our farmers were martyred, but no message came from Delhi."

"Leaders in Delhi had sent condolence message for five-seven people who died in a fire in the hospital in Maharashtra," Malik said while speaking at the event in Jaipur. The Governor said that the movement is also making an impact on the country`s armed forces as farmers’ sons are employed there. The Meghalaya Governor also said that no minister visits villages of western Uttar Pradesh even at a time when there is any sorrow or suffering.

"What`s the use of leaders ruling in Delhi," he commented.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait also hit out at the Central government and said there was no condolence from the Government of India over farmers` death in the farm movement.

"About 750 farmers died in the farm movement...There was no condolence from GoI. Country`s farmers feel that perhaps PM Modi is not `farmers` PM`... and consider them (farmers) as separate from the country," Tikait told ANI.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.

(With Agency Inputs)

