RAJASTHAN POLITICAL CRISIS

'Condolences to Shashi Tharoor…': BJP slam Congress amid Rajasthan political crisis ahead of party presidential poll

"Ajay Maken has already announced the winner of the 'election' by saying that Gehlot will be President on October 19. My condolences to Shashi Tharoor ji for believing this sham and farce was an election! It was always a 'coronation' of a darbari or parivarvadi," said Shehzad Poonawalla.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 07:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a veiled dig at Congress on Monday (September 26, 2022) over the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took a swipe at Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor and offered his condolences over the recent developments. The remarks come ahead of the party's presidential election which will see Shashi Tharoor face-off against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

"Ajay Maken has already announced the winner of the 'election' by saying that Gehlot will be President on October 19. My condolences to Shashi Tharoor ji for believing this sham and farce was an election! It was always a 'coronation' of a darbari or parivarvadi," tweeted BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.

According to Sources, Congress party high command wishes Ashok Gehlot to be party chief and Sachin Pilot, his former deputy to be Rajashtan Chief Minister. However, the sources say Gehlot wishes to hold both positions or at least want his preferred candidate to hold te top post in the state.

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan over 80 Congress MLAs have resigned from Congress in a fresh crisis. They have submitted their resignation letters to Assembly Speaker, CP Joshi. 

Rajasthan political crisisRajasthanBharatiya Janata PartyBJPCongresspolitical crisis in RajasthanBJP spokespersonShehzad PoonawallaShashi TharoorAshok Gehlot

