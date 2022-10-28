Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage at Ambedkar's memorial, Azad's mazaar

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to B R Ambedkar and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on Friday, visiting their memorials and mazaars. Following his visit to Ambedkar's memorial here, Kharge tweeted a quote from the former law minister and chief architect of the Constitution- "Bhakti in religion may be a road to the salvation of the soul. But in politics, Bhakti or hero-worship is a sure road to degradation and to eventual dictatorship." "Visited Dr B. R. Ambedkar Memorial in Delhi today and paid floral tributes to Babasaheb," Kharge, who took over as Congress president on Wednesday, said in a tweet and posted photos of himself paying tribute to Ambedkar at the memorial.

Kharge also paid floral tributes to India's first Education Minister at his Mazaar (grave)' here. "Paid floral tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad at his mazaar in Delhi. A revolutionary freedom fighter and India's First Education Minister, he believed in our country's democratic and secular credentials and strongly opposed the idea of partition on religious lines," Kharge said on Twitter. Ahead of his taking over as Congress chief, Kharge had visited Rajghat on Wednesday and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

He also paid tributes to former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and former Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram at their memorials. On Wednesday, Kharge became the Congress' first non-Gandhi president in 24 years, citing Rahul Gandhi's "daro mat" slogan to energise workers and declaring that the party will demolish the government's "system of lies, treachery, and hatred." Kharge, 80, defeated Shashi Tharoor to become the Congress president to succeed Sonia Gandhi.

