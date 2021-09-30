Congress crisis: Ghulam Nabi Azad writes to Sonia Gandhi, seeks CWC meet

New Delhi: Amid deepening crisis in Congress, senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal on Wednesday (September 29) demanded convening of an urgent meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC), its highest policy making body.

Azad wrote to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on the current state of affairs where the party is facing crisis in various states and defections of senior leaders, as per PTI report.

The development comes in the backdrop of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu resigning from his post a few days after Amarinder Singh quit the post of Punjab Chief Minister, thus bringing the infighting to the fore just ahead of the assembly elections next year. Among defections, former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro joined Mamata Banerjee’s TMC on Wednesday, while Amarinder Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah raising speculations about his future political plans.

Addressing a press conference, Sibal said 'Group of 23' leaders who earlier wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul, is "not a Jee Huzur 23" group. Attacking the Congress high command, Sibal asked who was taking decisions in the party in the absence of a full-time chief.

“In our party at the moment there is no president. So we don't know who is taking these decisions. We know and yet we don't know," Sibal said.

Sibal also asked for holding elections to the post of the Congress president, the CWC and the central election committee."One of my senior colleagues has written to the Congress president to immediately convene a CWC. So that at least some things that we can't speak publicly, we can have a dialogue in the CWC as to why we are in this state," the veteran leader added.

Sibal further said, "So, listen to our point of view. If you don't accept it, fine, but at least listen. We respect your point of view, but have the space to respect ours. Allow us that dialogue. There are no monopolies. No monopolies should be created in the power structures of any country or a party.”

(With agency inputs)

Live TV