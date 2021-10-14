Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits former PM Manmohan Singh at AIIMS

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi on Thursday (October 14, 2021).

The Congress leader enquired about the health of the former prime minister. Rahul Gandhi also wished Dr Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery.

Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi yesterday after he complained of fever and weakness.

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished for the speedy recovery of the former PM. PM Modi tweeted, "I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji."

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also visited the former prime minister. Additionally, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also prayed for the speedy recovery of Singh.

The eighty-nine-year-old Congress leader had complained of weakness and is stable and under the observation of doctors, hospital sources said.

