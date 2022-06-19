NewsIndia
CONGRESS IT CELL

Congress leader's house attacked after she allegedly 'insults' Hindu gods on social media

The miscreants who vandalised the house of Shylaja, smashed the window panes and sprayed black ink on the walls on Saturday. 

Last Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 12:53 PM IST
  • Unidentified miscreants attacked the house of Congress IT cell secretary V Shylaja Amarnath
  • She allegedly made 'derogatory' on Hindu gods on her social media

Mangaluru: Unidentified miscreants attacked the house of Congress IT cell secretary V Shylaja Amarnath at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district in protest against the 'derogatory' remarks on Hindu Gods allegedly made by her through social media, police said. Based on a complaint from Hindu organisations, the police have registered a case against the leader for making the comments with the intention of creating enmity between religions and breaching peace in society.

The miscreants who vandalised the house of Shylaja, smashed the window panes and sprayed black ink on the walls on Saturday. The lawyer has lodged a complaint with the police in this connection.

Police reached Shylaja's house and conducted an inspection. Investigation is on, the sources said. 

Meanwhile, right wing outfits Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal (BD) strongly condemned the leader's alleged insulting remarks on Sri Rama, Lord Hanuman and Goddess Sita through the Clubhouse platform in a programme at 9 pm on June 16.

