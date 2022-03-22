New batteries for Delhi remote control: Congress’ Navjot Singh Sidhu on AAP’s Rajya Sabha polls nominees

New Delhi: Slamming Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its five nominees for the Rajya Sabha polls, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Tuesday (March 22) that except for former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, the rest of the nominations are a "betrayal of Punjab".

Taking to Twitter, the former Punjab Congress chief wrote, "New batteries for the Delhi remote control, it's blinking ?.. Harbhajan is an exception, the rest are batteries and betrayal of Punjab! @ArvindKejriwal.”

The AAP has nominated former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Lovely Professional University founder Ashok Mittal, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, IIT Delhi faculty Sandeep Pathak and industrialist Sanjeev Arora for the March 31 Rajya Sabha polls. All these nominees filed their nomination papers at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha complex in the presence of state Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The term of five Rajya Sabha members from Punjab including Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa (Shiromani Akali Dal), Partap Singh Bajwa (Congress), Shwait Malik (BJP), Naresh Gujral (SAD) and Shamsher Singh Dullo (Congress) will end on April 9.

Earlier on Monday, Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had hit out at the AAP over the nominations for the Upper House.

Calling the nominations "disappointing", Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira had said the five nominations had a clear stamp of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, PTI reported.

Khaira had said he expected that CM Bhagwant Mann would ensure some prominent personalities from Punjab in Rajya Sabha who can raise issues of the state in Rajya Sabha. He added that it seems Mann had "completely surrendered" the interests of Punjab.

(With agency inputs)

