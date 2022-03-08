Congress strategies to beat BJP with this formula in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: The Congress party is toying with the idea of joining forces with other opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh in order to push the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power. Congress is building up a new strategy to defeat Yogi Adithyanath’s government in UP and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has hinted that alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) might also be a part of it.

During her latest visit to Rajasthan’s Jaipur, Priyanka interacted with the reporters and implied that Congress might not shy away from the idea of forming an alliance with SP in order to win this year’s Assembly election.

When the media questioned Congress General Secretary about Rajasthan's budget, which is getting laurels across the nation, she said, "I have not seen the budget. I have been busy in the UP elections. So I can't say anything about it."

Priyanka said, "In the Uttar Pradesh (UP) assembly elections, the public must have given a lot of thought before voting. Hope people have made the right decision."

The Congress leader informed that the decision to extend support to the SP will be taken based on the emerging situation.

"Let the results of the election come first. Only then can something be said," she said.

Meanwhile, Zee News conducted the exit polls to check the mood of the voters in the poll-bound state. According to the projections for Uttar Pradesh, the ruling BJP is likely to emerge as a big winner by winning between 223- 248 seats. The ruling party is projected to win much fewer seats this time as compared to the 2017 polls.

Even though the Zee News exit poll predicts a thumping victory for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, there are chances that the opposition parties, Congress and SP, might join forces to defeat the ruling party. The exit polls also predicted that the Samajwadi Party-led alliance is expected to win between 138-157 seats this time. Hence, if Congress extends support to SP in the state polls, it can act as a hurdle for BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

When asked if Congress will bring new MLAs to Rajasthan to stop poaching?, Priyanka Gandhi said, "It is a question of the future. The conditions will get clear only after the results are out."

Priyanka Gandhi was accompanied with senior leader Rajeev Shukla on her Jaipur visit and reached Sanganer airport on Monday afternoon. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara, Gujarat in-charge Raghu Sharma also reached the airport to receive Priyanka. From here Priyanka proceeded to the Chief Minister's residence.

According to sources, Priyanka Gandhi is here to discuss the issue of poaching of MLAs of the five states which went to the polls. The results will be announced on March 10.

Priyanka Gandhi will participate in a private event related to an NGO in a hotel in Jaipur and shall return to Lucknow on Tuesday morning at 8.30 a.m.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of International Women's Day today, Priyanka Gandhi will take out a women's march in Lucknow. Apart from women leaders of the Congress, many film personalities will also participate in this march. Women MLAs and ministers of Rajasthan have also been invited.

(With agency inputs)

