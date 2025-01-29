Congress Unveils Delhi Manifesto: Caste Census, ₹2,500 For Women, Free Power Among Key Promises

Days ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress on Wednesday launched its manifesto, pledging a caste census and a dedicated ministry for Purvanchalis if voted to power. The party, which lost its stronghold in 2013 to the AAP, is eyeing a comeback with a range of welfare promises, including a ₹2,500 monthly grant for women, free electricity up to 300 units, and LPG cylinders at ₹500.

The Congress manifesto, structured around 22 focus areas, also guarantees free health insurance up to ₹25 lakh and free ration kits for the needy. Additionally, the party promises ₹8,500 per month for one year to educated unemployed youth to tackle joblessness in the capital.

To address food security, Congress has pledged to set up 100 Indira canteens across Delhi, offering meals at just ₹5.

Congress Takes Aim at BJP, AAP Over Pollution

During the manifesto launch, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, flanked by Congress communications incharge Jairam Ramesh, criticized both the BJP-led central government and the AAP-led Delhi government over the capital’s worsening pollution crisis. Ramesh stated that neither government has taken effective steps to tackle the issue.

With Delhi set to vote on February 5, Congress is positioning itself as a strong contender against AAP and BJP. The results will be announced on February 8, determining if the party’s promises can sway voters back into its fold.