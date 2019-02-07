हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress

Congress vows to abolish triple talaq law if voted to power in Lok Sabha election 2019

The Triple Talaq Bill makes the practice of instant divorce among Muslims a criminal offence with a provision of three-year jail term for the erring husband.

NEW DELHI: Congress party will abolish the Triple Talaq law if voted into power in Lok Sabha election 2019, said Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev on Thursday.

Main aap logon se vaada karti hoon, ki Congress ki sarkar ayegi 2019 mein aur hum iss Triple Talaq kanoon ko khaarij karenge. Yeh aap logon se vaada hai. (This is my promise to you all, if Congress is in power in 2019, we will abolish the Triple Talaq law. This is our vow to you),” said Dev at AICC minority department national convention in the national capital.

“Lately a triple talaq law was brought in and through this Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created an atmosphere of confrontation between Muslim men and women.

“A lot of people opined that if the Triple Talaq Bill is passed it will contribute to the empowerment of women. However, we opposed it because this is another tool by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put Muslim men behind the bars. I am proud that crores of Muslim women wrote letters and campaigned to oppose it. Congress opposed it in parliament and I promise you that Congress government will come in 2019 and we will scrap this law,” she added.

Amid a walkout by some opposition parties, the Triple Talaq Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with the support of 245 votes against 11 on December 27, 2018. The bill makes the practice of instant divorce among Muslims a criminal offence with a provision of three-year jail term for the erring husband.

“I belong to Silchar and about 30-35 per cent people there, are from minorities. In Assam, you can see there is a divisive politics at play. A bill has been brought which aims at creating a divide among people of Assam on the name of providing citizenship. We will not allow any such law to be implemented in the country which is against the constitution. I have full faith in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi,” said Dev.

With agency inputs

CongressTriple talaqLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Triple Talaq BillLok SabhaSushmita Dev
