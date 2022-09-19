NewsIndia
Congress won't stop anyone from joining BJP, will lend my car: Kamal Nath amid exodus

“If they (Congress leaders and officer-bearers) want to go. see their future and their thoughts gel with BJP.....I would lend them my motor (car) to go and join BJP,” Kamal Nath said. 

New Delhi: Amid the exodus from Congress, Madhya Pradesh party chief Kamal Nath on Sunday (September 19, 2022) said the party would not stop anyone from quitting and that he would lend his car if any member wants to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). MP Congress chief’s comments came amid the exodus from the party and four days after eight MLAs of the Grand Old Party from Goa switched allegiance to BJP.

"What are you thinking? Congress will finish? You are saying some people want to join the BJP. Whoever wants to join the BJP can go. We don't want to stop anyone," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister told reporters when asked about the exodus from Congress.

"If they (Congress leaders and officer-bearers) want to go .... see their future and their thoughts gel with BJP.....I would lend them my motor (car) to go and join BJP," Kamal Nath said.

The Congress veteran also said he didn't believe in placating anyone. "People in Congress are working with dedication. There is no pressure on them from the party," said the 75-year-old leader, a former MP and a longtime Gandhi family loyalist.

Meanwhile, Arunoday Choubey, who is known to be a close aide to Kamal Nath and a former MLA from Madhya Pradesh, resigned from the Congress recently. Following this, Kamal Nath alleged that BJP leaders were mounting pressure on Choubey against whom several cases were registered.

"Our people are being falsely implicated. Pressure and politics of influence are being played out. With such politics, you cannot buy someone's heart, mind and soul," he added.

