Every Congress worker wants Rahul Gandhi to lead party: Randeep Surjewala after CWC meet

New Delhi: Even as Congress undergoes another poll debacle in five states, the grand old party on Sunday (March 13) restored faith in the leadership of the Gandhi family. Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said every Congress worker wants Rahul Gandhi to lead the party, however, the next president will be decided through the process of the organisational polls which is underway, PTI reported.

In a nearly five-hour-long meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) today, the party put its weight behind Sonia Gandhi to continue to lead the party after the major political embarrassment in five states that went to polls. As per ANI sources, the interim president in her speech said that if the party feels all three (herself, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) are ready to resign. The CWC unanimously rejected Gandhi’s proposal.

Sonia Gandhi said she is ready to make "any and every sacrifice" as per the wishes of the Congress workers and the CWC, sources told PTI.

Addressing a press conference after the CWC meeting, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said that Sonia Gandhi will immediately adopt corrective measures to revamp and re-strengthen the organisation.

"Every single member of the CWC wants Sonia Gandhi to guide the party till organisational elections are held," Surjewala said.

The Congress has also decided to hold a 'Chintan Shivir (brainstorming session)' after the Budget Session of Parliament, and the CWC will reconvene before that, Venugopal said. The Budget session is scheduled to end on April 8. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot suggested that the 'Chintan Shivir be held in his state.

Gehlot has also batted for Rahul Gandhi to take charge of the party once again.

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, party's leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and P Chidambaram were among the senior leaders who attended the CWC meeting in Delhi that began at 4.

While from the Group of 23 leaders, who have called for organisational overhaul, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Mukul Wasnik were the only three present in the CWC meeting.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and senior party leader A K Antony were not present due to health reasons.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV